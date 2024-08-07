National Night Out attendees react to Walz’s record on public safety

Rection to Walz's record on public safety

Attendees of the National Night Out event in Minneapolis provided reactions to Tim Walz’s record on public safety following the announcement that he was chosen as Kamala Harris’ running mate.

One of the major critiques of Walz’s record is public safety.

In a post on social media, Congressman Tom Emmer called the governor “Soft on crime.”

Those comments come on National Night Out — a national day meant to foster better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

One of the larger National Night Out parties at The Commons in downtown Minneapolis had more than a hundred people turn out for some music and food.

Following the announcement of Walz as Harris’ running mate, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked people at the event what they thought of the governor’s record on public safety.

“Walz? He did well. He did well. A lot was out of his power when Minneapolis started burning. He expected the mayor to step up and the mayor expected him to step up. So, it’s really iffy, iffy,” said Marcia Trotter from Minneapolis.

“I think he’s done the best with what he had and what he could do. People are going to react the way they’re going to react regardless. You know what I am saying? He had no control over. He had no control over what people were going to do based on the situation that made them act the way they act,” added Minneapolis resident Patunya Cofield.

However, the Twin Cities typically leans democratic and those feelings may shift the farther you get into greater Minnesota.

A spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign here in Minnesota issued a statement that says in part, “Governor Walz has always fought to keep communities safe and that’s why he invested over 300-million dollars in public safety.”

