Name of Brooklyn Park officer, man he shot during infant death investigation released

New details have been released regarding an incident in Brooklyn Park over the weekend in which officers shot a man while investigating the death of an infant.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the Brooklyn Park officer who fired his gun as Momodou Dibba, who has three months of law enforcement experience. Officials say that Dibba is on critical incident leave.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers responded to a home in Brooklyn Park just before 4 a.m. on report of a baby not breathing. When they arrived, they found an infant in critical condition who later died at HCMC.

Authorities say the infant’s father, 24-year-old Oronde Neal Reese, was outside of the home and “appeared distraught” after learning about the death of his son.

As officers investigated, Reese went back into the home and locked himself in his bedroom. Another resident forced open the door and went into the room with officers, where they found Reese in the closet, telling officers he had a gun.

The BCA says a physical struggle ensued, which is when Dibba fired his gun, hitting Reese. Officers provided medical care until Reese was brought to North Memorial where he remains in stable condition.

BCA officials recovered a handgun and cartridge casings at the scene. Agents are also reviewing body camera video from the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the infant’s death.