Myon Burrell receives 5-year sentence for gun, drug offenses

Myon Burrell will return to prison on gun and drug charges four years after the state’s pardon board commuted his life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction and set him free.

Judge Mark Kappelhoff handed down a five-year sentence for one count of prohibited possession of a firearm. A 19-month sentence for felony fifth-degree drug possession will be served concurrently.

The charges stem from a 2023 traffic stop in which a Robbinsdale police officer searched Burrell’s car and found a Glock handgun and bags containing marijuana, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

While his sentence for the 2002 murder of a child was commuted, his conviction remained, leaving him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Burrell waived his right to a jury trial, and in August, the court found him guilty on the gun and drug possession charges.

At sentencing, Kappelhoff denied Burrell’s petition for release pending an appeal.