“My baby’s last words were ‘Mommy'”: Minneapolis mother mourns 3-year-old son who died from gunshot

Minneapolis police report they are working to determine the exact sequence of events that led up to a 3-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound in the northeast side of the city on Monday afternoon.

Family identified the victim as JaJuan Robinson, Jr.

He’s described as a little boy who loved dinosaurs, superheroes and fishing.

“This is the worst time in my life,” said Charlotte Williams, the boy’s mother. “I had dreams.”

Williams said she was at work on Monday while JaJuan was at home for the day with a babysitter.

“For him to get a hold of a gun, how?” Williams questions. “He thought it was a toy; my baby accidentally shot himself in the head.”

First responders rendered medical aid and transported him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Williams said she keeps checking in with police, trying to learn more as they investigate the shooting.

“I don’t even know how it got to my house, I don’t allow,” Williams said. “Me being the mother of three children — I don’t allow weapons in my house.”

On Monday afternoon, Minneapolis police were called to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street Northeast.

An adult 911 caller who was inside an apartment unit with the child reported that he had been shot, according to police.

“Please understand with compassion we are investigating this case, we are working diligently to determine what happened to the child,” said Assistant Chief Christopher Gaiters of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday.

“I need answers, I need to know what happened,” Williams said.

Williams shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a short video clip of her son, where he says, “Hi mom, I love you.”

It’s a video clip Williams said she keeps watching. “It hurts… watching it, I needed to hear it, but knowing I’m never going to hear it again, it hurts so bad,” Williams said.

Loved ones have set up a fundraising page to support the family with expenses.