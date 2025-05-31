Multiple suspects arrested following fatal road rage incident

Golden Valley Police say one person has died and multiple people have been arrested following a road rage incident late Friday night.

Police say the incident occured around 11:50 p.m. near the Highway 100 and Duluth Street intersection.

Details on what exactly transpired were not provided by Golden Valley Police in their initial news release, but they said they had confirmed road rage was what had originated the incident.

The incident, police say, began on Highway 100 before it ended at the intersection.

All people involved, including witnesses, suspects and the victim, were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment as needed.

Despite life-saving measures being taken, the male victim died from his injuries later that evening.

The suspects have been taken into custody, and police say there are no ongoing safety concerns related to this incident. Police are currently reviewing witness statements, surveillance footage and other relevant information.

Golden Valley Police ask that anyone with information about the road rage incident is asked to call 763-593-8079 or email police@goldenvalleymn.gov.