Multiple people injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

Police in Brooklyn Park said multiple people were injured Friday night after a reported shooting/

At 9:20 p.m., officers traveled to the 4700 block of Oak Grove Parkway at Noble Sports Park for a large gathering of people, reportedly causing a disturbance.

When Brooklyn Park police arrived, they reportedly heard gunfire coming from the group, which was around 400 people according to police.

The police department said the group began to disperse as they approached the group.

Officers said several people received minor injuries after being shot. Several vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire.

No officers were injured in the incident and the situation is still being investigated.