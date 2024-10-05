Aitkin County crash kills 2, multiple people seriously injured

A horrific traffic accident Friday has taken the lives of two individuals and seriously injured five others, including juveniles in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the accident occurred in Aitkin County before 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Grove Street, south of the township of Waukenabo.

According to the state patrol, four vehicles were involved: a 1993 GMC Suburban, a 2019 GMC Yukon, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2009 Dodge Ram.

The state patrol said the suburban was traveling east on Grove Street, pulling a trailer, when it failed to stop at the stop sign before Highway 169. At the same time, the Yukon was traveling North on the highway and struck the Suburban.

The Yukon then crashed into the Jeep and the Ram, which were stopped and had been waiting to cross the Highway.

Two people were killed in the crash, while five people were seriously injured, including juveniles.

In the Suburban, two passengers were killed, 61-year-old Elizabeth Jane Baldwin and 92-year-old Marlo Dean Baldwin, both of Minnetonka. The state patrol said Elizabeth was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the suburban, a 61-year-old man from Minnetonka, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple people in the Yukon were seriously injured.

A 44-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl, all from Zimmerman, received life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Two other passengers from the Yukon, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, received non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was injured in the Jeep or Dodge.