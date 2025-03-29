Multi-million dollar Grand Avenue project locked in

Multi-million dollar Grane Avenue project locked in

A $40 million project is expected to break ground within months along St. Paul’s historic Grand Avenue.

Following difficulties during and after the pandemic, several businesses have closed, and some worried for their safety following a jump in violent crime. But now, a developer wants to turn the page on that chapter and build on the area’s reputation as a destination for people to live, work and shop.

“It’s going to be a nice mixture; offer something that isn’t here right now and build on the legacy of this corner,” said Ari Parritz of Afton Park Development.

His firm is behind the six-story, 87-apartment and 12,000-square-foot retail space development that will sit on the corner of Grand Avenue and Victoria Street.

It’ll take over the Victoria Crossings East Mall and stretch into the property where Billy’s on Grand used to operate.

Credit: Collage Architects

“It’s not just about this project; it’s about the bigger picture, about filling in a lot of the missing teeth that are on the avenue and providing a continuous experience that’s positive,” Parritz added.

The Grand Avenue Business Association (GABA) is fully supporting the development following a tough few years of ups and downs for the area.

“It’s going to bring great vitality, I think, to the avenue,” Brian Wagner, who’s on the GABA board, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “There’s been times during the pandemic where people didn’t necessarily always feel safe walking around, etc. And when you have more people walking around together, people feel safer,” he added.

Parritz said JUUT Salan Spa is planning to be one of the tenants and he says there’s already been interest from resturants — he said there’s room for two.

The plan is to break ground in early 2026, with the hopes of having tenants move in in the summer of 2027.