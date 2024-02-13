MPS teachers to rally ahead of Tuesday school board meeting

Tuesday's really will begin at 5 p.m., half an hour before the meeting starts.

Minneapolis teachers will be rallying at Tuesday’s school board meeting as union members continue negotiations over a new contract – the first involving superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, who took over as the district’s superintendent last Monday.

According to union leaders, higher pay is needed to keep teachers and stop declining enrollment.

Union officials say they expect hundreds of people to come out on Tuesday to show their support.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) says after reviewing the district’s finances, Minneapolis Public Schools can afford significant pay raises for its teachers and educational support professionals.

However, district leaders say they need to reduce $90 million in spending for the next year to remain financially sound.

At this point, educators have been working on an expired contract for seven months, and the union has met with the district for 11 negotiating sessions, asking for a 16% raise over two years.

The rally also comes after some teachers staged walkouts at the end of the school day on Wednesdays, which started two weeks ago.

“We will not work outside of our duty hours, and we are calling on the public and the families to support us – we don’t ever want to get to the point of striking again. These are escalations we must do in the meantime so that we can get our contract settled,” said Greta Callahan, president of the MFT.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the district for comment about the rally and will update this article when – or if – a statement is provided.