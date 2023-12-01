MPS leaders slated to choose district’s new superintendent on Friday

On Friday, leaders of Minneapolis Public Schools will choose a new superintendent for the district.

The two remaining candidates – Dr. Sonia Stewart and Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams – were announced as finalists earlier this month. Both Stewart and Sayles-Adams were interviewed after having separate meet-and-greets with the public earlier this week.

RELATED: Minneapolis Public Schools gets closer to selecting a new superintendent

Both candidates have years of experience teaching, which hasn’t always been the case for Minneapolis superintendents.

A national firm helped narrow down the list of applicants for the search task force, which decided on these two women as the finalists.

Sayles-Adams is the superintendent at East Carver County Schools, and also taught in Minneapolis for nine years, among other roles.

“I strongly believe if you do things with people, they will move with you instead,” said Sayles-Adams.

Meanwhile, Stewart is a superintendent in Chattanooga, Tenn. She also worked in Nashville as a math teacher and a basketball coach.

“The extent to which this community is willing to call the thing the thing, right? Willing to call up and elevate the challenges in front of us, because if we can’t do that, we can’t solve them,” said Stewart.

Previous Superintendent Ed Graff ended his contract in 2022 and Rochelle Cox is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Friday’s special meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Whoever is hired for the position is expected to start in July.

Check back for updates.