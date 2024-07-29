MPRB commissioners accuse Lt. Gov. Flanagan of pressuring management during contract talks

Several Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board commissioners confirm they were contacted by Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan last week as Park Board management negotiated a new contract with striking park employees.

The two sides have now reached a tentative agreement which still needs approval from the rank-and-file union members.

Some of those MPRB commissioners told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they were not happy with Flanagan’s message during the contract talks.

Commissioner Becka Thompson said Flanagan went too far by siding with the union and not fully appreciating the position of Park Board management.

“I found it to be an intimidation. Yes, absolutely,” Thompson said. “It was like, if you want to be part of the club, get in line. I did find it threatening to mostly — not to me personally — but to the autonomy of the Minneapolis Park Board.”

Thompson said Flanagan’s involvement undermines the autonomy of the MPRB which has elected commissioners and its own budget through the city’s portion of the property tax.

“We have our own negotiations. We have our own budget. We are our essentially our own municipality,” said Thompson.

Park Board Commissioner Cathy Abene issued this statement to KSTP: “I can confirm that I was contacted by two people (Flanagan being one) in elected roles in state government and pressured to use my authority to ‘lean’ on MPRB management to end the strike by concession. I was told that some legislators were ‘watching’ what the Park Board commissioners did. This is not OK. I was elected to represent constituents and responsibly govern the MPRB. I respect the mediated labor-management process that is currently underway, and I take seriously my role in balancing the interests of the striking workers, other workers in the organization, and Minneapolis residents.”

Park Board President Meg Forney also confirmed Flanagan reached out to her. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Fourney what the lieutenant governor’s message was, to which Forney replied, “just settle.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS made several attempts since Friday to reach Lt. Gov. Flanagan for comment but has not yet received a response.