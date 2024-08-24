MPRB asks for feedback on Elliot Park proposals

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board is asking residents to provide feedback for design concepts to improve Elliot Park.

MPRB said they had developed three different concept designs for the park based on feedback gathered from community input.

Residents will be able to provide feedback on the concepts, both online and in person, speaking about what they like and dislike and why.

The board provided images showing ideas and amenities from each option; concept one is an art-inspired creation that features a colorful basketball court, a stage, and a glowing pathway.

Courtesy: MPRB

The second concept has a “destination theme” and emphasizes outdoor activities.

Courtesy: MPRB

The third concept is “activate the edges,” which emphasizes improvements around the edges of the park, including an outdoor fitness area, art walk, and skate loop.

Courtesy: MPRB

A full breakdown of the concepts can be found HERE. The project’s online survey can be found HERE and will be available until the end of September.