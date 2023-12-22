MPD seeking the public’s help in locating missing 9, 10-year-old boys
Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help in finding missing 9-year-old and 10-year-old boys.
Samarion Lindell Wires, 9, and Isiah Lee Davis, 10, were last seen at a home on the 4400 block of Aldrich Avenue North at around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Samarion is 5 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown hair with a streak of blonde in the front and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with yellow pants and white shoes.
Isiah is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a short black afro and a bald spot on the left side of his head, police said. He has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and red, black and blue Nike shoes. Police say he likes to visit local libraries.
Police say the boys may be in possession of a white Toyota Highlander SUV with a license plate that reads “ETS-295.”
Anyone who sees the boys should call 911. Information can also be sent to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or left in a voicemail at 612-673-5845.
You can also share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.