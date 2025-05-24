MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell's name added to Line of Duty Death Flag

The name of fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell was added to the department’s Line of Duty Death Flag during a ceremony Friday.

Officer Jamal Mitchell died last May while trying to help an injured man along Blaisdell Avenue.

Investigators said the man pulled out a gun and shot Mitchell, a 36-year-old father of four.

“Even though their dad was taken from them, they will at least have the solace of knowing their dad was a hero,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, following Friday’s ceremony.

The Hennepin County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony takes place every year to honor those killed on the job at departments across the county.

“This year carries a particularly heavy weight as we add another name to the list of those we honor,” O’Hara said.

MPD has not had a line-of-duty death in 15 years.

“Every single day, law enforcement officers make the active choice to protect people, to run toward danger when the rest of us would run in the other direction,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

During Friday’s ceremony, police tolled a bell for each law enforcement officer killed in Hennepin County, from 1884 to present day.

Mitchell’s widow and four children sat in the front row.

“These types of things will be things they remember for the rest of their lives, and it helps them remember just how special their dad was,” O’Hara said.

Some of the family were on stage as the chief added Mitchell’s banner to the department flag, embroidered with his name and badge.

“We know that putting on the badge and wearing the uniform requires putting your life on the line,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

Families of other fallen officers were also present for the first time in many years.

Organizers hope the ceremony can be a reminder of the courage, commitment and legacy of those who died in the line of duty.

“They gave everything for our community. They are heroes,” O’Hara said.