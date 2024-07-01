MPD officer brought to the hospital after parked squad is hit by stolen Kia

A Minneapolis officer was brought to the hospital after a stolen Kia crashed into a parked squad car.

Police say the officer responded to a report of an abandoned, stolen Kia at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 6:09 p.m. Sunday. When the officer got there, the car was gone.

The officer was in his parked squad when the stolen car returned to the intersection. Police say the driver of the Kia hit an occupied SUV and careened into the squad.

The officer was brought to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. MPD hasn’t released information on the officer’s condition.

The occupants of the SUV weren’t injured, police said.

Four to five young males ran from the car. Police arrested a 11-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man. Officers recovered a gun from the man.

One of the boys was brought to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and will booked into the juvenile detention center for felony auto theft once he’s released form the hospital.

The other boy was booked into the juvenile detention center for felony auto theft.

The 22-year-old was boked into Hennepin County Jail for felony auto theft and a weapons charge, police said.

At least one other male who ran from the Kia hasn’t been found.

The stolen car had a stripped steering column and a USB in the ignition.