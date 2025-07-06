MPD: July Fourth ends without 'widespread chaos,' 'reckless firework throwing' for first time in years

For the first time in recent years, the Minneapolis Police Chief on Saturday said police “did not see widespread chaos involving groups recklessly firing fireworks at people and property” on the Fourth of July.

MPD Chief Brian O’Hara said his department will continue increased police presence in historic hotspots throughout the weekend.

By Saturday, the weekend was not without serious instances of violent crime citywide. However, for the first time in several years, police were not simultaneously responding to large-scale groups firing fireworks at property and people on the Fourth of July holiday.

Area City Council Member Michael Rainville rode along with police before, during and after the city-sanctioned Red, White and Boom fireworks show drew people into the city in droves on Friday night.

“I did a ride along and checked in on the great police work here in Boom Island Park, up at the Stone Arch Bridge and Dinkytown, those other traditional hot spots,” Rainville said on Saturday.

“We had an incredibly safe Fourth of July last night. It was very heartwarming to see how well we’re progressing as a city.”

Ahead of the holiday, public safety officials on Wednesday shared plans to close some roads and parking lots, monitor social media and have more officers on patrol than in any recent years.

“Yes, it was more patrols,” Rainville confirmed. “We’ve learned that visibility equals livability, and people like to see that they’re being safeguarded by our police, by the violence interrupters like Somali Youth Link.”

In a statement on Saturday, Chief O’Hara said their “proactive strategy” led to an illegal firearms arrest. MPD also towed a vehicle filled with illegal fireworks at 14th Street and Nicollet Avenue, he added.

Courtesy of the Minneapolis Police Department

The chief also noted a separate truckload of illegal fireworks recovered by Minneapolis Park Police officers in a parking lot at West River Parkway and Plymouth Avenue.

Courtesy of Minneapolis Park Police

“For the first time in recent years, we did not see widespread chaos involving groups recklessly firing fireworks at people and property,” O’Hara wrote, adding, “While gun violence remains a serious concern — and historically spikes during this week — the absence of dangerous fireworks activity is a clear reflection of the success of MPD’s holiday safety plan and the dedication of our officers.”

Asked if he’s at all worried about the rest of the weekend, Rainville said, “I feel very grateful that we have Chief O’Hara and Chief Ohotto. We have great leadership at our police departments.”

“So I feel very optimistic, and problems are going to happen, but we’re going to resolve those problems,” he continued.

“We’re better, we’re smarter, and we’re moving forward.”

“MPD will maintain increased staffing throughout the remainder of the weekend, and we should all be grateful to the officers who spent their holiday away from their families to help keep Minneapolis residents and visitors safe,” O’Hara said, concluding his statement.