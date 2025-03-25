MPD chief to discuss recent string of robberies

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara will be addressing the media about two recent robbery patterns.

One happened Sunday morning and the other Monday night.

Police said the robberies were in south, northeast, and southeast Minneapolis.

According to the Dinkytown safety alert issued by the University of Minnesota, multiple robberies happened within 30 minutes early Sunday morning, with the alert issued at 3:22 a.m.

It says that the reported locations of the robberies were 14th Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast, 716 11th Ave. SE and 627 10th Ave. SE in the Dinkytown area, plus two outside the area at 1114 Washington Ave. NE and 929 Fifth St. SE.

The notice says the suspects are four males wearing black hoodies or sweatshirts and wearing black masks. One of the men was said to be armed. The alert says that while incidents happened off-campus, those robberies involved campus community members.

The school issued another Dinkytown alert for a robbery and attempted robbery Monday night. The notice says the robbery happened at 10:26 p.m. at 1209 Seventh St. SE and the attempted robbery happened in the area of Ninth Avenue and Eighth Street Southeast.

Police say that the suspects are three or four males wearing black hoodies with the hoods up and black mask. They say one man was armed with a gun and another with a knife.

These two incidents did not involve University of Minnesota community members.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.