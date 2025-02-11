MPD chief calls early morning crime spree ‘brazen’

Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara talked about an early morning crime spree that he called ‘brazen.’

Right now, police do not believe the suspects knew the victims of the crimes, and they are asking for help to identify and find at least three suspects.

O’Hara said six violent incidents happened between 5 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. in the third precinct:

5:04 a.m. – Burglary and shooting – 4100 block of 25th Avenue South Three suspects broke into a garage, and one fired a shot toward a house as they were leaving, hitting a 54-year-old man looking out his upstairs window. The man was taken to the hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury. Police have released ring camera video related to this incident that you can view HERE.

5:16 a.m. – Carjacking at gunpoint – 5100 block of 34th Avenue South Four suspects arrived in a white sedan, and one of the suspects carjacked a 29-year-old man’s car at gunpoint. The man was not injured.

5:32 a.m. – Burglary of dwelling – 4000 block of 26th Avenue South Officers responded to a burglary that happened at about 5 a.m., where a garage door had been forced open. The suspects were 3-4 males in a white sedan. No one was injured.

5:41 a.m. – Aggravated robbery and shooting – 2100 block of Lake Street East Officers responded to a shooting and found a 25-year-old man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot injury who said he was shot near the 2300 block of 32nd Street East. Preliminary information indicated he was shot during a robbery involving three male suspects in a white sedan.

6:17 a.m. – Burglary of dwelling – 4900 block of 31st Avenue South Officers responded to a welfare check at a home where a garage door had been forced open. They were given descriptions of suspects similar to the other robberies and burglaries that had occured that morning. No one was injured.

6:49 a.m. – Shots-fired incident – 4900 32nd Avenue South Officers got information about shots fired that happened after a white sedan parked in an alley, and someone got out of the vehicle. No one was injured, and no damage was found.



All the information in the above incidents is preliminary information from police.

At 5:41 a.m., MPD said they activated their crime pattern response protocol, previously known as the robbery response protocol, to add more officers to try to find the suspects or vehicle.

Minneapolis police say they believe the same group of suspects carried out the six crimes. Witnesses told police that 3-4 male suspects were traveling in a white sedan in each case.

Officers have recovered the white sedan and the vehicle stolen in the carjacking, the chief said.

Here are the descriptions of three suspects from MPD:

Suspect 1: Male wearing a black jacket over a white shirt, blue or black jeans, black shoes, and black gloves.

Suspect 2: Male wearing a blue hoodie or jacket over a white shirt, black jeans with rips or a white pattern on the shins and knees, white Nike shoes, and a black winter cap.

Suspect 3: Male wearing a black mask, black hoodie, or jacket over a white shirt, black or dark grey jeans, white gloves, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).