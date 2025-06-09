MPD: 2-year-old girl, father dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide
An overnight shooting has left two people dead, including a 2-year-old girl who Minneapolis police say is the daughter of the man who was also found dead early Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North around 12:20 a.m.
There, officers found the bodies of a man in his 50s, as well as his 2-year-old daughter. Police say they believe the man shot his daughter before shooting himself.
The girl’s mother was in the home but wasn’t injured.
As of this time, the names of the father and daughter haven’t been released.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the shooting an “unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy.”
“Our hearts are with the child’s mother as she faces an overwhelming loss, and with the officers and investigators who responded to such a devastating scene,” O’Hara said.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.