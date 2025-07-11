MPCA sends letters to Eagan residents warning about lead exposure

Elevated lead levels raise concern in Eagan neighborhood

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is mailing out thousands of letters this week to people in Eagan, which warn about elevated levels of lead in the air detected from January to March.

According to the agency, it issued a notice of violation to Gopher Resource on May 29 as a result of the elevated lead levels.

“Definitely very worrying,” said Dan Conway, who lives about a mile from the facility. “Nobody wants to be breathing in lead. Lead poisoning is extremely dangerous, and you wonder what else is coming from over there.”

Gopher Resource identifies itself as a lead battery recycling company.

MPCA said higher than acceptable readings of lead were detected by state monitoring equipment within a .75 mile radius of the facility last winter. The agency estimates about 700 people are affected, and MPCA mailed out 10,000 flyers this week, according to a spokesperson.

The flyers warn, “no amount of lead in the body is safe … especially for children.” It provides information about lead testing, including that MDH recommends all children receive a blood lead test at ages one and two.

“It’s kind of scary to think about breathing that in every day,” said Brooke Forte, who also lives nearby. “I would love to know how it’s going to affect us and if there’s anything we can do about it, or any actions we can take, and if they’re doing anything about it.”

According to MPCA, lead levels returned to acceptable levels in April. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked what caused the spike, and an agency spokesperson said it’s still under investigation.

A spokesperson was also not able to answer Thursday night why letters weren’t sent to residents in May, when the notice of violation was issued.

The MPCA said it will continue to monitor lead emissions at the factory “as part of its mission to protect the environment and the health of Minnesotans”.

MPCA, MDH and Dakota County are holding a public meeting on July 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eagan Community Center. Soil testing drop-off will also be available at the event.

“I’ll be going to the public meeting just voicing my concerns and making sure someone cares and someone’s trying to do something about it,” said Conway. “I think it’s important we hold Gopher Resource accountable.”

