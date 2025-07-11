MPCA sends letters to Eagan residents warning about lead exposure
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is mailing out thousands of letters this week to people in Eagan, which warn about elevated levels of lead in the air detected from January to March.
According to the agency, it issued a notice of violation to Gopher Resource on May 29 as a result of the elevated lead levels.
“Definitely very worrying,” said Dan Conway, who lives about a mile from the facility. “Nobody wants to be breathing in lead. Lead poisoning is extremely dangerous, and you wonder what else is coming from over there.”
Gopher Resource identifies itself as a lead battery recycling company.
MPCA said higher than acceptable readings of lead were detected by state monitoring equipment within a .75 mile radius of the facility last winter. The agency estimates about 700 people are affected, and MPCA mailed out 10,000 flyers this week, according to a spokesperson.
The flyers warn, “no amount of lead in the body is safe … especially for children.” It provides information about lead testing, including that MDH recommends all children receive a blood lead test at ages one and two.
“It’s kind of scary to think about breathing that in every day,” said Brooke Forte, who also lives nearby. “I would love to know how it’s going to affect us and if there’s anything we can do about it, or any actions we can take, and if they’re doing anything about it.”
According to MPCA, lead levels returned to acceptable levels in April. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked what caused the spike, and an agency spokesperson said it’s still under investigation.
A spokesperson was also not able to answer Thursday night why letters weren’t sent to residents in May, when the notice of violation was issued.
The MPCA said it will continue to monitor lead emissions at the factory “as part of its mission to protect the environment and the health of Minnesotans”.
MPCA, MDH and Dakota County are holding a public meeting on July 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eagan Community Center. Soil testing drop-off will also be available at the event.
“I’ll be going to the public meeting just voicing my concerns and making sure someone cares and someone’s trying to do something about it,” said Conway. “I think it’s important we hold Gopher Resource accountable.”
A spokesperson shared the following statement from Gopher Resource:
“Since its establishment in Eagan nearly 80 years ago, Gopher Resource has provided critical environmental solutions to its customers and the community as part of the lead battery recycling process, the most successful recycling program in the country with more than 99% of all spent lead batteries being recycled. While providing this vital service, Gopher Resource remains true to our overriding core value: Protect people and communities. This is why we have adopted policies and procedures designed to ensure our operations not only meet, but often exceed, the highest environmental, health, and safety standards in the industry. When we became aware of the ambient air results earlier this year through our own proactive testing protocols, we took immediate action and worked diligently to investigate, identify and resolve the matter. As MPCA has noted, the monitoring results returned to levels below the applicable standard. Furthermore, based on our site-specific monitoring data, the levels have continued to decrease and remain significantly below the standard. In addition to the steps we have already taken to address this issue, we are implementing robust engineering upgrades and process control enhancements to ensure compliance and drive continuous improvement. We have worked closely with MPCA on this matter and will continue to partner with them as we advance our shared goal of safeguarding our local community and environment.”