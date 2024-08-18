Motorcyclist killed in Anoka County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Bethel Saturday afternoon, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders were called to the crash on the 4500 block of Fawn Lake Drive NE just before 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say a woman was driving an SUV east on Fawn Lake Drive NE when she tried to turn left into a driveway.

The motorcyclist was behind the SUV and drove into oncoming lanes, crashing into the SUV’s driver’s side.

The motorcyclist, a man, was declared deceased at the scene despite first aid.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.