Motorcyclist dies following crash in Brooklyn Park

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Regent and Unity avenues.

There, they found a motorcyclist with severe injuries. The person was brought to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police say that the driver of the other vehicle involved was the one to call 911. They are cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.