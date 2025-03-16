Motorcycle driver dies after crash in St. Bonifacius

A man is dead after a crash in St. Bonifacius between a car and motorcycle earlier this week.

The Minnetrista Police Department said that on Wednesday at 3:34 p.m., authorities responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near Main Street and Glacier Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was brought to the hospital for several injuries, but he later died at the hospital. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as 63-year-old Randy Wayne Felt from Waconia.

Minnesota State Patrol is working to reconstruct the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by State Patrol and the Minnetrista Public Safety Department.