Mother of Manny Collins to speak out after his father was charged in his murder

We will hear from the mother of Manny Collins for the first time since Manny’s father was charged with killing him.

Ashley Berry is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 2 p.m. on Friday. Check back for a livestream.

Jordan Collins Sr. was charged in connection with the murder of his son, Manny, on Wednesday.

Manny’s body was found in an Elk River landfill on July 1 after a weeks-long search.

Berry previously said that the last time she spoke with her son was on May 8.

