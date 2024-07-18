Mother of man convicted in Zaria McKeever murder charged with being an accomplice

The mother of the man who orchestrated the murder of Zaria McKeever has been charged with helping those involved in the killing.

Valesha Grace Parker, 47, of Minneapolis was charged on Wednesday with four counts of aiding an offender.

Court documents say McKeever was in her apartment with her new boyfriend when two teens kicked in the door. One of the teens then fired multiple shots, killing McKeever.

Those teens told police, according to a criminal complaint, that McKeever’s ex-boyfriend, Erick Haynes, had given them the gun and told them to shoot McKeever’s new boyfriend.

The documents also state that McKeever’s new boyfriend told police that Haynes had been harassing McKeever, who was also his child’s mother, by phone and in person for weeks.

The charges against Parker state she told law enforcement she was not aware of the moments leading up to and directly after the shooting.

However, during interviews with the teens involved in the shooting, one of them told law enforcement they had spoken with Parker right after the shooting, saying, “She was laying on the bed, and we were standing around by her bed.”

In April, Haynes was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for his role in McKeever’s killing.

Parker’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5.