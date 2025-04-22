Mother of 13-year-old killed in Itasca County pursuit, crash

A Cass Lake family is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old girl after a sheriff’s chase ended with a deadly crash.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., an Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle without headlights. They tried to pull over the driver, but the teen fled.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS heard from a family member who believes the teen, Angelica, was running from her foster home.

“She was funny, loving, outgoing and she loved everybody. She liked to spend time outside. She liked to play with her siblings. She was a very, very courageous little girl,” Wittner said. “I’m brokenhearted, that’s my baby girl, my only baby girl.”



Jeannie Wittner, Angelica’s mother, played back the moments she discovered her daughter had been killed in a car crash.

“It was a hard night, not something I would wish on anybody,” she said.

She believes the 13-year-old was driving from Grand Rapids to her house in Cass County, about an hour away. Wittner explained Angelica was placed with a foster family in Grand Rapids hours before the pursuit and deadly crash.



“She told me she wanted to be, earlier in the night, just home in her bed,” Wittner said.



Wittner told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she “has no idea” how her daughter found a car.

Before the crash, authorities explained that an Itasca County deputy saw someone driving without headlights traveling westbound on County Road 63 in the area of County Road 271.



The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the teen fled, initiating the pursuit.



At least five miles later, authorities said the chase ended when the vehicle crashed on those county roads, killing the teen.



The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department’s pursuit policy was last updated in 2024. It says deputies have discretion on when to initiate and terminate a pursuit. It’s based on a variety of factors, including the seriousness of the crime that initiated the chase and public safety.

“I think she was more scared than anything, just wanted to come home,” Wittner said. “Didn’t know anybody where she was at, didn’t even barely know the town she was in.”



Wittner lives on a reservation in Cass Lake.



5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, hoping to get answers about Angelica’s foster home, but we have not heard back.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating.

The sheriff’s office is not offering additional comments at this time.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office vehicle pursuit policy is below.