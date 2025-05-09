Mother in critical condition, 4 kids hospitalized after Sleepy Eye fire

A southern Minnesota mom is in critical condition and her four kids are also hospitalized after a fire at their home.

Police said the flames broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday, along the 700 block of 3rd Avenue NE in Sleepy Eye.

The 29-year-old woman was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis.

A GoFundMe page for the family said Katie Rehbein had burns to 75% of her body.

“It’s completely unbelievable. It’s definitely the last thing I would have thought would ever happen,” said Rehbein’s friend and former roommate Miranda Decker.

Sleepy Eye Police Department said good Samaritans tried to pull the kids and their grandmother out of the burning home, but firefighters had to rescue the mother.

“I know she did everything she could to save them babies,” Decker said. “She got the brunt of the damage to her.”

HCMC confirmed Rehbein is in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Friends said it is especially tragic for the children, right before Mother’s Day.

“Very sad. Katie does not deserve this at all. She would give the shirt off her back for everybody,” Decker said.

Police said a 3-year-old boy was also airlifted to the Twin Cities, while the other three kids, ranging from 6 to 11 years old, were hospitalized at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. The three children, along with their grandmother, have since been released from the hospital.

“I really hope they can just all pull through. Honestly, that’s the biggest thing right now,” Decker said.

The family’s GoFundMe page raised more than $3,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Friends say the family has nothing left after the fire.

“Any clothes, shoes, food, anything you think would help a family in a time of need. It’s definitely important to be there for people, especially when the kids are going through such a devastating time. It’s unimaginable,” Decker said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which police believe to be accidental.