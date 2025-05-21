Mother dies from injuries weeks after Sleepy Eye fire

A 29-year-old mother has died from her injuries after a southern Minnesota fire earlier this month.

On Tuesday night, the Sleepy Eye Police Department was contacted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and told that Katie Rehbein died as a result of her injuries in a Sleepy Eye fire on May 8.

As previously reported, police said flames broke out around 7 a.m. along the 700 block of Third Avenue Northeast. Sleepy Eye police said good Samaritans tried to pull four kids and their grandmother out of the burning home, but firefighters had to rescue the mother.

Authorities said Rehbein and a 3-year-old boy were airlifted to the Twin Cities, while the other three kids, ranging from 6 to 11 years old, were hospitalized at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. The three children, along with their grandmother, have since been released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $17,000 as of Wednesday.

“Any clothes, shoes, food, anything you think would help a family in a time of need. It’s definitely important to be there for people, especially when the kids are going through such a devastating time. It’s unimaginable,” Rehbein’s friend and former roommate Miranda Decker told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier this month.