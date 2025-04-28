Mother, baby rescued from Andover house fire; chief stresses importance of closing bedroom doors at night

A mother and her baby were rescued from a house fire in Andover Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Navajo Street NW just before 7 a.m. A woman and her infant son were trapped inside a house that was fully engulfed in flames.

Andover Fire Chief Dennis Jones told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the first firefighters and deputies on scene got there without a fire truck. He adds they grabbed a step ladder from the home’s garage and used it to climb through the window to save the baby.

The mother and baby were brought to the hospital and are both expected to be okay.

Jones said he hopes families everywhere use this story as a lesson to close their doors when they go to bed at night, adding that that is what likely saved the baby’s life.

“When you go to sleep, your nose goes to sleep; you can’t smell smoke,” he said. “The parents closed the door to the nursery. If that door was open, we’d probably have an unfavorable result.”