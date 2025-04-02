Most comprehensive study on MN's queer community underway, survey available to take

It’s being called the most thorough study of Minnesota’s queer community in decades, and the community input at its core is underway.

The survey is part of the first major initiative by the state’s Council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans (MNQT), called the Community Needs Assessment, which MNQT calls a “critical initiative.”

“It asks you about your health and wellness, your wellbeing, your access to housing, your access to health care, economic stability,” Emma Watts, executive director of MNQT, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“I hope that this gives us a real updated look at LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans and allows us to form recommendations that make a serious impact on policy and administrative changes,” Watts said.

The council adds that this is the most comprehensive study of LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans in 30 years and also includes community conversations with “underrepresented members of our communities.”

They’re asking for adults in the LGBTQIA2S+ and parents/guardians of LGBTQIA2S+ youth to take the survey — there’s also a path in the survey for those not part of the queer community.

The findings will help guide lawmakers, help direct funding and resources and give a voice to many.

It will also have a survey for their community partners, including Aaron Zimmerman’s PFund Foundation.

“Hopefully, it becomes a beautiful tool for us to advance things like health care and employment and mental and physical health,” Zimmerman said.

The survey has been up since March 14, and as of April 1, more than 1,200 people have taken it. The survey runs through May 31.