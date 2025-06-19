Moriarty requests to pursue Boelter case before federal prosecutors

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty wants to prosecute the case against Vance Boelter before the U.S. Attorney’s Office does, a spokesperson for her office confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Both offices announced charges against Boelter on Monday for the killing of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

“My expectation based on prior cases is the federal charges, the federal case, will be litigated first,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson on Monday.

A spokesperson for Moriarty said she has asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office to let the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office pursue murder charges against Boelter before the federal government prosecutes its case against him.

“The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is committed to communicating as clearly and openly as possible to our community on what lies ahead in the criminal prosecution of Vance Luther Boelter. We have been in frequent contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. While our preference would be to proceed with our prosecution immediately, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has the legal authority to determine the order in which Mr. Boelter is prosecuted. Both federal court and state court have jurisdiction in this matter. The state charges have not been dismissed – nor are there any plans to dismiss the charges. We are committed to holding Mr. Boelter accountable for the crimes he committed in our community,” said Daniel Borgertpoepping, with Moriarty’s office.

A state prosecution would draw a jury pool from Hennepin County, compared to the whole state for a federal trial.

“If it were in federal court, obviously different prosecutors would be involved,” said Rachel Moran, a University of St. Thomas School of Law professor. “Hennepin County would perhaps have more familiarity with the local law enforcement officers that were involved in both the evidence collection and the search. On the other hand, the U.S. Attorney’s Office may have more familiarity with the FBI and the federal agents that were involved. Those are some of the factors that will go into potentially deciding who goes first.”

She acknowledged there are drawbacks to Moriarty prosecuting the case before the federal government.

“This is certainly going to take an enormous amount of time and effort and investment, and you’re putting that pressure on the county attorney’s office versus the U.S. Attorney’s Office, so there could be potentially a drawback in terms of the work involved or even the cost involved,” said Moran.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office did not make Moriarty available for an interview, so it’s unclear why she made the request to prosecute the case first.

Moran said if both state and federal prosecutors get a conviction, there’s more assurance Boelter will remain behind bars.

“It’s possible Hennepin County is worried about the political motivations of the prosecutors involved and the possibility of a pardon down the road,” said Moran. “I’d like to think that’s not an issue in a case this egregious, but it’s possible that’s on the Hennepin County Attorney’s mind.”

The sentences carry significantly different meanings. The federal charges bring the possibility of the death penalty, which is not an option at the state level, according to Moran.

She explained that if there is an acquittal after whichever trial is first, the second case can still move forward.

“A lot of people are wondering, ‘Wouldn’t it be double jeopardy if you’re tried in federal court and tried in state court?’ That is actually no,” she said. “The Supreme Court has said it doesn’t violate double jeopardy if you’re prosecuted in the two different court systems, even if it’s based on the same conduct.”

We reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their response to Moriarty’s request, but did not hear back.