Moriarty joins call to vacate 2009 murder conviction, case now heads to judge’s desk

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Monday joined in the call to vacate the murder conviction against Edgar Barrientos-Quintana in the 2008 killing of 18-year-old Jesse Mickelson.

Barrientos-Quintana was convicted of first-degree murder in 2009 and is currently serving a life sentence.

At trial, prosecutors relied heavily on eyewitness testimony identifying Barrientos-Quintana as the shooter and another witness who claimed to be in the drive-by car at the time of the shooting. Meanwhile, defense attorneys argued unsuccessfully that Barrientos-Quintana was grocery shopping in St. Paul and couldn’t have driven to the crime scene in time.

The state Conviction Review Unit (CRU) submitted a 182-page report in August advocating for all charges against Barrientos-Quintana to be dismissed, arguing that surveillance video and the defendant’s phone records corroborated his alibi and that there was “no physical evidence” connecting him to the crime.

Surveillance footage showed Barrientos-Quintana at a Cub Foods on the East Side of St. Paul 33 minutes before Mickelson was shot. The phone records — which were never presented to jurors — indicated Barrientos-Quintana was at his girlfriend’s apartment in Maplewood 27 minutes after the shooting.

“Mr. Barrientos-Quintana could not have made the journey to and from the crime scene in less than an hour. The jury never heard this evidence that corroborated Mr. Barrientos-Quintana’s alibi,” the Attorney General’s Office said.

After the CRU submitted its recommendation for the conviction to be vacated, the case was sent to Moriarty’s office. The case now heads to a judge’s desk for a decision.

“Almost 15 years ago, a grievous injustice occurred,” Moriarty said at a news conference Monday afternoon, stating that her office agrees with the recommendation made by the CRU.

If a judge vacates Barrientos-Quintana’s conviction, Moriarty said her office will dismiss the charges filed against him.

“But this is a sad day all around,” she added. “Our legal system failed Mr. Barrientos-Quintana; our legal system also failed Jesse’s family, who almost 16 years later must again wonder who killed their loved one.”

“It’s hard — it’s been 16 years. But I would rather have no conviction than the wrong conviction,” added Mickelson’s sister at the press conference. “I would like to apologize to Edgar and his family for everything they’ve endured during these last 16 years. I want to apologize[…]because I held a lot of anger for a man that had nothing to do with [the murder].”