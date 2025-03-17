More than 75K bottles of coffee creamer voluntarily recalled after reports of “spoilage”

Two flavors of International Delight coffee creamer have been voluntarily recalled after reports of illness and “spoilage.” They were sold in dozens of states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Danone North America, the parent company of International Delight, initiated the voluntary recall on Feb. 21, 2025. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement report shows it impacts more than 75,000 bottles. The agency updated the recall to a Class II designation last week Wednesday.

“The firm received complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products,” the FDA report stated.

The recall impacts some 32-fluid-ounce bottles of International Delight Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer and Hazelnut Coffee Creamer distributed by Danone US, LLC.

The Cinnabon creamer bottles bear the UPC code 0 41271 01993 3 and a “best by” date of July 3, 2025.

The Hazelnut creamer bottles bear the UPC code 0 41271 02565 2 and a “best by” date of July 2, 2025.

Both bottles bear the plant code 51-4114 R-S.

According to the FDA, the recalled products were shipped to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.