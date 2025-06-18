More layoff notices being handed to Minnesota workers

Out of work — more Minnesotans have been handed layoff notices compared to this time last year.

So far this year, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has received 33 worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) letters from companies closing or having mass layoffs — that’s eight more than all of last year.

University of St. Thomas finance professor Dave Vang blames the layoffs on a slowing economy, along with the uncertainty of world markets and tariffs.

“Because of the tariffs and some of [the] things going on, the domestic wage rate is going up for workers, and that might also be playing a part,” Vang said. ” They might be saying let’s just lay off some people and try to survive for a while.”

If you’re looking for a job, the state offers some help.

RELATED: Employers add a solid 139,000 jobs in May, though hiring slows as some potential weaknesses appear