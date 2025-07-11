More highway closures are happening this weekend across the Twin Cities

If you have plans to drive just about anywhere in the Twin Cities metro area this weekend, you should plan to leave early due to the amount of road closures that will be underway due to ongoing construction projects.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) are specifically encouraging anyone traveling in and around downtown St. Paul to plan ahead and review closures.

A list of the projects and closures are below. All begin at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. That day, MnDOT adds they will close the Marion St. bridge over I-94 through late September.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.

Eastbound I-94

MnDOT is working to repair nine bridges of I-94 and I-35E in St. Paul. This project will cause the eastbound lanes of I-94 to close for the weekend between Highway 280 and I-35E.

A detour using northbound Highway 280, eastbound Highway 36 and then south on I-35E will be used to reconnect on I-94.

Northbound I-35E

Lanes on northbound I-35E will be closed in St. Paul for the weekend between I-94 to Highway 5. MnDOT says a detour will send drivers from eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 52 and then to westbound I-94 back to northbound I-35E.

Westbound I-694

Lanes will be closed starting near Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center to I-35W in Arden Hills – a stretch of about six miles. Ramp closures will also be in place, so make sure to plan your route ahead of time.

A weekend detour will utilize Highways 10 to 610 and then proceed down Highway 169.