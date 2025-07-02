More charges filed against gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting minors

Another victim has reported being sexually assaulted as a minor by a former coach at a gymnastics studio in the north metro.

The new charges filed in Anoka County accuse 27-year-old Kyle Anthony Pekula of Isanti of “grooming” the victim, who is now an adult, starting when he was 11 or 12 years old. The victim came forward in June after seeing news coverage about Pekula, whom he met as a gymnastics student at Jam Hops in Ham Lake.

Charging documents allege Pekula began with sexually suggestive comments and conversations with the victim and escalated to sexually assaulting the victim over the course of several years. The abuse occurred in several locations, including at the victim’s and Pekula’s homes.

The victim turned over several sexual photos and videos that Pekula had sent him, primarily over Snapchat, a criminal complaint states.

Pekula faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 13- to 15-year-old victim while in a position of authority, and soliciting a child for sex using electronic communication.

At least two other criminal cases are pending against Pekula, who was fired from Jam Hop Gymnastics Studio after he was arrested in September for allegedly exposing his genitals to children and inviting them to attend his class.

In another case, Pekula is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy several times in 2017.

Pekula appeared in court on Wednesday and remains in custody at the Anoka County Jail on $50,000 bail with conditions or $250,000 bail without conditions.