Moorhead woman charged with killing toddler

A Moorhead woman has been charged with killing her 20-month-old son.

Valerie Connie Zamora faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of her son, Jose. She was arrested in Fargo and is awaiting extradition to Moorhead, police said.

The Cass County Coroner contacted police on May 15 and said that a toddler had died at Sanford Medical Center and had bruising. According to a criminal complaint, Zamora had brought her son to the ER.

Investigators noted that Jose’s body was covered in bruises and his stomach was bloated. Zamora told investigators that Jose had woken up vomiting that morning and that she had given him Tylenol and Gatorade.

Zamora added that her son “basically” slept all day, was not acting like himself and was breathing differently. While she was inside the store buying him medicine, Jose reportedly began vomiting blood and Zamora said they “sped” to the hospital.

According to court documents, Zamora said she was aware of the bruising on her son’s body but said he bruised easily.

When questioned by investigators, Zamora changed her story and said Jose had been vomiting the day prior. Eventually, his vomit turned black and he couldn’t keep liquids down, she told police. Zamora claimed she mentioned a few times that they should “take Jose in” to the hospital but didn’t seek medical attention until leaving the store.

Several witnesses said they told Zamora she needed to bring Jose to the hospital. Zamora’s daughter told police that when she got home from school that day, she noticed that Jose needed medical attention and asked her mother to bring him to the hospital. She added that Jose was struggling to breathe, was cold, and that she was afraid Jose would die in her arms.

An autopsy on Jose found that he died of multiple blunt force injuries due to assault. He was covered in bruises and had a perforated bowel, as well as hemorrhages to his liver and pancreas. The medical examiner also found healing rib fractures.