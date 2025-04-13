Moorhead police investigating Sunday morning homicide

Moorhead police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of 14th Street South just after 9:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Despite first aid, he died at the scene, police said, adding that the murder doesn’t appear to be random.

Investigators believe the suspect left the scene in a newer, light green Chevrolet SUV. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist with the investigation. Authorities asked the public to stay away from the area as the crime scene is still active.

If you have any information on the shooting or suspect vehicle, you can call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and request to speak to a Moorhead Supervisor.