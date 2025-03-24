Monticello Nuclear Plant shut down following control valve issue
Crews are working to bring the Monticello Nuclear Plant back to full operations after a reactor shut down Wednesday morning.
Xcel Energy officials say the reactor went offline after the system identified an issue with a control valve.
Officials added the shut down should not impact electric service to customers.
This is the same facility that had a faulty pipe that leaked contaminated water from the plant in 2022.
While the leak was detected in November of 2022, the community was not notified until March of 2023.
RELATED: Officials monitoring contaminated water leak at Monticello Nuclear Plant, leak contained