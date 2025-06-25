Months-long I-494 ramp closures begin late Wednesday, highway closures in effect this weekend

Two ramp closures to I-494 will start Wednesday night – and the closures will be in effect for months.

The ramp closures come ahead of major highway closures which go into effect Friday night and last throughout the weekend.

Details of each closure can be found below:

494 ramp closures

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the entrance ramp to westbound I-494 from France Avenue will close at 10 p.m. That closure will be in effect through the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, the exit ramp from westbound I-494 to southbound I-35W will also close starting at 10 p.m. That closure will be in effect until Oct. 31. MnDOT’s official detour for drivers will be westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 77 and then to southbound I-35W.

I-35 closure

MnDOT says I-35W will close in both directions between the interchange with I-494 and Highway 62. In addition, all ramps in those areas will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

A detour for northbound drivers will be eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 77, then to westbound Highway 62 and northbound I-35W. Meanwhile, southbound drivers can use eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77, and then southbound I-35E to southbound I-35.

I-494 closure

MnDOT says starting at 10 p.m. Friday, eastbound I-494 between Highways 100 and I-35W, as well as westbound I-494 between Highways 100 and 77. Ramps in the areas will also close, however those closures will start at 8 p.m.

The detour for this closure will be northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62, then southbound Highway 100 to westbound I-494 for westbound drivers. Meanwhile, eastbound drivers can use northbound Highway 100 to eastbound 62, then southbound Highway 77 to eastbound I-494.

I-94 closure

Drivers who typically use I-94 to get around may need to find an alternate route.

MnDOT says eastbound I-94 will be closed between Highway 280 and Marion Street/Kellogg Boulevard. The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and will be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be working on bridge construction during the closure.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.