Montevideo bartender’s death case remains open nearly after a year, police say

Mitch Twite was found dead with a stab wound on the lawn of the Montevideo post office nearly one year ago, according to police.

Twite, 69, was a longtime bartender at an establishment in downtown Montevideo in western Minnesota.

Earlier this month, in an email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Montevideo Police Chief Ken Schule wrote, in part, “… there’s still outstanding interviews but hope that the investigations completed soon but is dependent on those people.”

At the time Twite was found on Sept. 18, investigators reported there was no known threat to the public but didn’t explain further.

Twite’s family tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they continue to wait to hear what happened to their loved one.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been involved in the case along with the Montevideo Police Department.

“I struggle with losing him so suddenly and tragically,” wrote Tami Moe, Twite’s sister. “I am hopeful that BCA will solve his passing soon.”

In Twite’s obituary, loved ones wrote, “If you have any information, please contact the Montevideo police.”

Family, friends, and the community of Montevideo continue to wait to hear — “What happened to Mitch?”