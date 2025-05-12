Mom spends Mother’s Day giving back to others

Handing out food and goods to homeless mothers in south Minneapolis, Tynika Smith says, there is no better way to spend her Mother’s Day.

Smith, a mother of four from Bloomington, was busy in the kitchen Sunday, preparing hot and cold food inside hundreds of gift bags with her children.

It’s all part of her family tradition as the founder of Helping Hand Inc., looking to give back to those in need.

“I’m a mother of four, so being a mother, I understand, and I definitely wanted to try to cheer them up, put a smile on their face on a special day, because a lot of them, you know, despite of their situation, don’t have access to their kids,” Smith said.

Not only did she spend hours in the kitchen, but Smith says she funds the endeavor by herself, with the occasional, grateful donations she receives.

She hopes her story will serve as inspiration to others to help spread the joy to others, especially those who are homeless.

“I just want people to leave with a kind heart,” Smith said. “You know, the blessings that come with being just putting a smile on people’s face, it cost you zero. You know, you’re always going to have a few that are negative, or, you know, that’ll be a point. They’re out on the streets. They’re doing this. They’re doing this. They’re no different from people who live under you know, they have a roof over their head. The only difference is it’s covered and they can’t see it.”

Smith says her next giveaway is scheduled for Father’s Day at Peavey Park in Minneapolis. Those wishing to volunteer can participate by emailing Smith at tynika.s.smith@gmail.com or learn more by CLICKING HERE.