MnPRA expands youth recovery supports amid peak season for first-time teen substance use

Summer is peak season for first-time substance use among teenagers.

The Fourth of July holiday particularly raises alarm bells for youth support specialists with the Minnesota Prevention & Recovery Alliance (MnPRA).

“For whatever reason, that summer between eighth and ninth grade, it just took off for me, my use of chemicals,” said MnPRA youth support specialist Nick Karlstad.

Now 41, Nick Karlstad has celebrated five years of sobriety. What once threatened his life has become a tool to help teenagers slipping down a similar path.

“You can’t beat this thing on your own, you know,” he said.

Nationwide studies show that nine out of 10 substance use disorders begin during teenage years, and statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Recovery.org show that the number of kids between 12 and 17 trying drugs or alcohol for the first time multiplies during the summer months.

“And they’re experimenting, and then you find yourself in the school year with a full-blown problem now,” said fellow youth support specialist Tiffany White.

One summer “can literally change [their] lives,” she said.

It’s exactly the cycle the pair is hoping to break. For the first time this year, MnPRA is offering summer Zoom and in-person recovery and support groups in metro-area library classrooms.

Attendance has been slow for the first month, White said, but they are hopeful it grows as word spreads.

“The need is so strong,” she said, adding that there’s a shortage of recovery support in general for teenagers.

“…Which is why this is unique, because it’s specific to, you know, 12- to 17-year-olds… We hold, in a sense, a recovery meeting kind-of-style thing, but we open it up to conversation and support.”

They’re offering the in-person groups in two libraries, one in Hastings and one in St. Anthony, and White expressed hopes to expand the grant-funded work to more metro spaces.

Fill out this survey to get connected with MnPRA and join an in-person or virtual recovery group.

MnPRA also has a 24/7 anonymous text hotline for youth. TEXT 612-440-3967.

White encouraged parents to be on the lookout for shifts in behavior or appearance that could be “red flags” this summer.

“Like, if you have a moody teen, or, like, you know, maybe they’re doing all of the stuff, playing summer sports and things, and like, now, all of a sudden, they went to a party and they have no interest in playing sports anymore,” she said.

“Maybe pay attention to the new friends. What do they do? Where do they hang out? Because those little changes make a really big deal,” she continued.

“When your kid stops caring about what they look like, that’s a huge red flag… Like, they don’t keep up themselves the way they used to, that’s a really huge red flag for parents to pay attention.”