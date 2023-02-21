MnDOT prepares for winter storm, urges Minnesotans to limit travel

With heavy snow expected to fall across the state over the next few days, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is getting ready to go.

While crews are preparing to clear roads as best as possible, MnDOT is urging Minnesotans to stay home and off the roads as much as possible until the storm is over.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority says the Twin Cities is likely to get 3-6 inches Tuesday — although some places west and southwest of the metro could get 6-8 inches — followed by another 4-8 inches Wednesday and an additional 6-9 inches Thursday. That means, altogether, between one and two feet of snow are expected by the end of Thursday, and strong winds could create blizzard conditions at times.

MnDOT says one of those times will likely be Wednesday night, saying travel is likely to be impossible during the heaviest round of snow.

The department plans to have 200 snowplows in the metro area working 24 hours per day but with the heavy snowfall in a short time, it’s going to be a challenge for crews to keep the interstates clear.

“When it’s coming down an inch or two per hour, that’s challenging for our crews,” Anne Meyer, a spokesperson for MnDOT, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

MnDOT also reminds drivers to stay 10 car lengths away from plows to give them enough room to do their job.

And, if you must get on the roads, officials urge drivers to check 511mn or click here to better understand the latest road conditions.

Officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul are asking residents to be proactive and get their vehicles off the roads so crews can plow. Minneapolis is opening extra parking for residents who need it while St. Paul has a few ramps offering “special overnight” parking discounts.

Airlines have issued travel waivers allowing travelers flying into or out of several airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next couple of days to rebook flights.