MnDOT gearing up for potentially largest snowfall of the season

MnDOT preparing to clear roads

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is gearing up for a winter storm warning across the state that’s predicted to be the largest storm this season.

MnDOT said the best way to combat these driving conditions is to stay home if you can, but if you do have to go out, slowing down is the best option to stay safe.

It’s only a matter of time before the roads in Minnesota are white as snow.



“You really want to pack your patience and be ready for a challenging drive out there, Thursday and potentially into Friday,” Anne Meyer, MnDot spokesperson, said.



MnDOT is gearing up for the largest snowfall of the season, with at least 800 plows rolling out across the state to treat snow-covered roads.



“It takes time for our crews to get to every lane of roadway, to clear off the snow that’s falling and also get material down to really work with that last layer that often sticks to the roadway,” Meyer said.



MnDOT officials said since the snow will continue to fall for hours, the roads will be impacted throughout the snowstorm.



“We often use brine and salt together that helps the rock salt stick to the roadway where you want it to and activates that salt faster,” Meyer said.



MnDOT workers explained they’ll do their best to clean up the winter weather, but drivers also have to do their part.



“We want you to be safe around them. It’s so helpful. Snowplow drivers need safe spaces to work. They drive slower. They sometimes go in between lanes because they’ve got to clear the entire roadway,” Meyer said.

MnDOT is encouraging drivers to stay back at least 10 car lengths behind a snowplow for safety in both rural and metro areas.

They explained passing the snowplows in rural areas can kick up snow, creating a snow cloud that could impact visibility.

Officials also want to remind drivers to watch trouble spots on ramps, bridges and overpasses because those areas get slick faster than other roads.

