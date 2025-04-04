MnDOT announces “significant” road projects across the metro, Greater Minnesota for 2025

Gear up for construction season drivers – the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced which projects they’ll be working on this year, including some multi-year construction work which will finally be completed.

Early Wednesday morning, the agency said there are roughly 180 road and bridge construction projects planned for the season, as well as more than 50 projects at airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

In the Twin Cities metro area, MnDOT says there will be projects in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Burnsville, Edina, Richfield, Maplewood and Coon Rapids. Details of those projects can be found below.

Minneapolis: Five separate bridges along I-94 will undergo maintenance and repairs this spring and summer, starting this weekend. The involved bridges will be the I-94/Dartmouth Bridge over the Mississippi River, the Riverside Avenue bridge over I-94, I-94 over Cedar Avenue, I-94 over the Light Rail Transit/Blue Line and I-94 over Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue. Work will include the construction of temporary crossovers, updating guardrails and drainage, resurfacing bridge pavement, repairing bridge decks, removing and replacing bridge joints and repainting bridge steel. This weekend, eastbound lanes of I-94 will close between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue SE starting at 10 p.m. Friday. That closure will last through 5 a.m. on April 7. Due to some of the work, there will be some closures of the West River Parkway Trail under I-94 and the Hiawatha LRT trail. In addition, I-94 will be down to two lanes in both directions between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue SE starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, April 7, through the autumn months this year. CLICK HERE for a list of closures and additional project information.

for a list of closures and additional project information. Minneapolis: I-94 and I-394 bridges and ramps will be repaired between the downtown area and Highway 100. The project will also involve the realignment of I-394 to Dunwoody Boulevard ramp, the replacement of the deck for the Penn Avenue bridge that crosses over I-394 and other improvements. Drivers should note that the E-ZPass lanes will be closed from August through October of this year on I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis. There will also be lane and ramp closures.

St. Paul: Crews will begin making improvements and structural repairs to the John Ireland Boulevard bridge over I-94 between Rice Street and Kellogg Boulevard. The project is expected to last through 2026, and crews will be making smaller repairs on 10 other bridges in the area over both I-94 and I-35E, according to MnDOT. Work on the other bridges will begin this spring, while the John Ireland Boulevard bridge work will begin later this year – after the Twin Cities Marathon. Crews expect to have their work be completed by the time of the 2025 marathon.

Maplewood and St. Paul: A two-year reconstruction project along East 7th Street/Highway 5 and Arcade Street/Highway 61 between I-94 in St. Paul and Roselawn Avenue in Maplewood is underway. MnDOT says the road will be resurfaced, sidewalks will be repaired, and updates will be done to sidewalk curb ramps, driveways, pedestrian lighting, traffic signals and bus stops. Work will be done in three stages – the first involving Arcade Street from Maryland Avenue to Roselawn Avenue, while the second phase will be from East 7th Street to Maryland Avenue. The third stage will happen next year and will be done on East 7th Street from I-94 to Minnehaha Avenue.

Burnsville: I-35W will be resurfaced between Cliff Road and the Burnsville Split. The bridges at Cliff Road, Highway 13 and Burnsville Parkway will also be either repaired or replaced.

Coon Rapids: Highway 10 will have a third lane added in each direction between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards. Noise walls will be built on the westbound side of Highway 10 from Northdale Boulevard NW to Main Street, as well as on the eastbound side of Highway 10 from Main Street to Coon Creek and from east of 113th Lane NW to almost Creek Meadown Drive NW.

Edina, Bloomington and Richfield: Portland Avenue, including the bridge over I-494 and all ramps will be rebuilt, as well as the intersections of American Boulevard, 77th Street and westbound I-494. Also being done this year will be the reconstruction of the I-494 bridge and the interchange of I-494 and I-35W, the construction of a right turn lane on westbound American Boulevard to northbound Lyndale Avenue, the completion of a pedestrian bridge near Chicago Avenue and the E-ZPass lanes, the reconstruction of 78th Street/Normandale Boulevard between Highway 100 and France Avenue and the completion of work on East Bloomington Freeway.

Bloomington, Eagan and Mendota Heights: Work on the I-494 bridge over the Minnesota River between 24th Avenue in Bloomington and Pilot Knob Road in Mendota Heights and Eagan will continue this year. The highway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Highways 5 and 13 starting Monday, April 28, through November. The pavement will be repaired, as well as the bridge deck, beam ends and railings. Meanwhile, bridge joints, highway lighting will be replaced, and a regional trail will be reconstructed. Drainage will also be repaired and replaced.

Other big projects include:

Hinckley: The completion of a three-year project on I-35. Crews are expected to replace the southbound I-35W bridges, which span the railroad and the Grindstone River.

Fergus Falls to Rothsay: Eastbound I-94 will be resurfaced.

Litchfield to Cokato: The completion of a two-year concrete repair, culvert and accessibility improvements project on Highway 12.

Wadena: Highway 10 will be expanded to four lanes, plus the resurfacing of Highways 29 and 71.

Moorhead: Year two of a three-year project on the 11th Street underpass will begin.

Hackensack: Highway 371 will be reconstructed to three lanes, which include a center-turn lane, more sidewalks and parallel parking on both sides of the road, as well as a roundabout at the intersection with Cass County Road 5.

Mankato to St. Peter: Highway 22 Crews will replace and repair bridges and will also build a new roundabout at the intersection with Le Sueur County Road 21.

Marshall: The first year of reconstruction of Highway 19 will begin.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.