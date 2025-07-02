MN sheriffs sue state over new law about jail medication they say could have ‘deadly consequences’

A group of Minnesota sheriffs and their jail medical teams are suing the state surrounding a new law they claim could be deadly and cost taxpayers.

Part of the Larry R. Hill Medical Reform Act includes a requirement for jails to administer medication that was prescribed to inmates outside of jail, but just a day into the new law, it’s already causing controversy.

The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) is leading the lawsuit against the Department of Corrections, claiming this law needs to be halted and readdressed.

“The legislators weren’t necessarily receptive to our concerns,” James Stuart, MSA’s executive director and chief executive officer, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Stuart says jails have their own medical staff that prescribe what medication is best for the inmate and safest for the jail.

“The law change creates situations in which the doctors have to decide if they’re going to honor their oath and do what’s best for the incarcerated patients, or follow the law, and they shouldn’t ever have to be put in that situation,” Stuart added.

In their suit, among many reasons, the MSA says the law “… exposes them to risks of criminal liability …” and that it prevents their medical teams from exercising their “… professional judgment regarding the appropriate medication for that patient at the time of incarceration …”

In a Facebook post, the Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea didn’t mince words — sharing in part, “There could be harmful and potentially deadly consequences to it,” later writing “this bill creates an unfunded mandate by the state, requiring county jails to administer and potentially procure specialty medications, at the cost of taxpayer dollars, when other alternative medication is available.”

Advocates of the new law call the claims far-fetched, including Michelle Gross, who, after years of working with incarcerated people, helped write the bill into law.

“The nonsense that somehow these people are better caregivers than the community caregivers who see these patients routinely and provide their care routinely in the community. It’s just simply nonsense,” Gross, who also chairs the Mental Health Work Group for Communities United Against Police Brutality, said.

“We have a real problem at the jails. People not getting medications that they need, including heart medications and sometimes even insulin,” she added.

Below is the full statement from the Mental Health Work Group of CUAPB:

As of Wednesday night, the judge in the case had not decided how they wanted to move forward with the lawsuit.

The Department of Corrections said it does not comment on pending litigation.

In statements, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle commented on this development surrounding the bipartisan legislation.

Co-Chair of the Public Safety Committee, DFL Rep. Kelly Moller, and author of the legislation, DFL Rep. Jess Hanson, released the following statement in response to the suit:

“We are surprised and disappointed to learn of this lawsuit in the eleventh hour before this lifesaving law was to be implemented statewide. This law ensures that people who are incarcerated in county jails receive the medications they need and rely upon to stay alive and healthy. No one who goes to jail should have to worry if they are going to become permanently disabled or die without access to the medication their doctor prescribed them while they await their day in court or for their sentence to be served. This law passed with broad bipartisan support because it was and remains the right thing to do. “During the legislative session, this bill was heard in committee multiple times and received no letters or testimony in opposition. It passed off the House floor in a policy package (133-1) before going to conference committee. The final language, which passed in the public safety budget bill (131-3), was worked on in consultation with stakeholders, who again never voiced opposition to it. Opposition to the bill as passed has only been expressed now, after session has ended and after the opportunity to make further changes during the June 9, 2025, special session has expired. “The opponents of this legislation are being led by an out-of-state, for-profit industry that contracts with jails to earn a profit off the backs of incarcerated people who need medical care. Not only does this for-profit industry seek to halt this lifesaving legislation, but it is also costing the taxpayers of Minnesota through litigation.”

A lead Republican behind the legislation, Rep. Paul Novotny, shared the following:

“Throughout the legislative process, we consulted with key stakeholder groups – including the

Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association – when crafting the language for this provision. The intent of this legislation was to codify practices already in place in many facilities and to ensure clarity and consistency moving forward. If stakeholders believe additional clarifying language is needed, that’s something we’re absolutely open to addressing in the next legislative session. Our goal has always been to support safe, responsible, and medically appropriate care within our correctional system.”

You can view the full lawsuit below: