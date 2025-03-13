MN Senate Ethics Committee again deadlocks on Mitchell complaints

For the first time since her arrest for burglary nearly a year ago, Minnesota DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell spoke publicly at a Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct meeting regarding two ethics complaints against her.

One is an amended complaint that was initially filed last May; the other is a new one filed in February.

“I am here to ask the committee to continue to follow Senate custom and delay any decision until any allegations are completely resolved,” Mitchell said to the committee of two Democrats and two Republicans.

They were the first public remarks from Mitchell in ethics committee proceedings, on the Senate floor, or in hearings in her criminal case since her arrest last April.

Republicans said a new felony charge brought by prosecutors gives added urgency to the case and caused them to amend their original complaint. The new charge accuses her of being in possession of burglary tools after breaking into her stepmother’s home.

“Responding officers arrived at the scene and reported finding Senator Mitchell in the basement of her stepmother’s home hiding in the bathroom,” said Sen. Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) in introducing the amended complaint.

“She had removed and hidden her shoes potentially to mute the noise she would make while moving through the house. She was dressed in all black, with a black hat, and was carrying a flashlight she had covered with a black sock. A crowbar was found near a basement window. Senator Mitchell is charged with using this crowbar to break into her stepmother’s home,” Sen. Housley continued.

Republicans tried unsuccessfully to get her response to several questions. “Senator Mitchell, is there body cam footage available from the incident, and if so, have you seen it?” asked Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Woodbury). “Again, Senator Miller, I cannot answer questions,” Mitchell responded.

The ethics subcommittee deadlocked 2-2 on the amended complaint.

Mitchell was able to speak more freely about the new complaint regarding Republican assertions she violated Senate rules by voting against a motion to bring a vote on expelling her to the Senate floor.

“Members are expected to abstain from votes for which they have a financial interest,” said Sen. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa). “Senator Mitchell did not disclose her conflict and did not abstain from a procedural vote that stood in the way of conducting a vote on her expulsion.”

Mitchell responded by saying she didn’t have a conflict because her Senate job is not considered an “asset” that represents a conflict of interest like owning a stock or property. “There is nothing in the statute that says there’s ever a conflict taking that type of a vote. So to your question, no I did not do what you asked because it did not apply.”

The ethics subcommittee also deadlocked 2-2, with both Democrats, Sen. Bobby Joe Champion and Sen. Mary Kunesh, voting against the complaint and Republican Sen. Jeremy Miller and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson voting in favor.

Unless new information in the case comes up, the ethics committee won’t meet again until after Mitchell’s trial, which is now scheduled for June.