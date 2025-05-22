MN Human Rights commissioner on motion to dismiss federal consent decree: ‘We’ve been expecting this for some time’

Consent decree Minnesota Human Rights Interview

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) plans to continue with its court-enforceable settlement agreement with the City of Minneapolis, despite the Trump Administration filing a motion to dismiss the federal consent decree.

“We were not surprised by this because this administration said this was their plan,” said Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. “We’ve been expecting this for some time.”

The results of a multi-year MDHR investigation found in April 2022 the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a “pattern and practice of race discrimination.”

The Department of Justice announced in June 2023 it found MPD “engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the first and fourth amendment of the United States Constitution.”

“I think there’s a lot of weight that Minneapolis is holding right now having two findings one at the state level, one at the federal level of unlawful policing practices,” said Lucero. “I think at the end of the day that’s what Minneapolis needs to reckon with.”

MDHR entered into a court-enforceable agreement with the city in July 2023. A federal consent decree wasn’t agreed to until January 2025 but a judge has not signed off on it after multiple delays.

If there is a conflict between the court-enforceable settlement agreement and the DOJ consent decree that prevents the implementation of provisions of the court order, the city said in 2023 it would renegotiate the settlement agreement to resolve the conflict. Any changes would require court approval.

“They were very much aligned,” said Lucero, who explained there haven’t been any changes made to the state agreement.

She added that the federal consent decree has to be signed off by a judge before changes can even be considered. The state-mandated reforms will move forward as-is.

“Would the federal consent decree have added a layer of accountability? No,” she said. “The Minnesota Human Rights Act is a very strong civil rights law and it is fully in effect and we are actually on the ground here doing this work.”

The independent evaluator overseeing the reforms, Effective Law Enforcement For All (ELEFA), this week issued progress report for the end of year one.

“Minneapolis is making more progress than nearly any other city under a consent decree or settlement agreement in the first year of monitoring — that’s a big deal,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “From day one, I said we would lead the country on police reform, and this report clearly shows our investments, dedication, and commitment to the work are paying off. But no one here is taking a victory lap, we’ll keep pushing until every benchmark translates into real trust and safer streets.”

City leaders highlighted improvements, including the reduction in the backlog of use-of-force case reviews. Lucero, however, cautioned against celebrating success.

“There is no analysis in here about the quality of that data at this point,” said Lucero. “We are not at an evaluative point yet. We are at a point where they are trying to get to a place where they can baseline.”

Lucero explained ELEFA submitted an evaluation plan outlining when accountability will start. According to the plan, foundational elements such as new training and policies must be in place before audits can begin.

“My hope my sincere hope is that is something can start in a meaningful way in year two,” said Lucero. “Given where they are on their year one goals, I don’t know if they’ll be there in year two. It’s very likely it won’t be until year three or four.”

After four years, ELEFA is expected to provide a “comprehensive termination evaluation”, which will determine whether the agreement ends or continues.

“Our view is that this work takes a substantial amount of time and it will take the amount of time it takes to get it done correctly,” said Lucero. “With the amount of work that needs to get done from a culture change perspective alone, it has never been plausible to me to get that done in four years.”