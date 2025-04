The Anoka Police Department announced it concluded its missing person case involving Brandon Stott on Friday. They say they determined Stott was found safe in another state.

Stott had been missing since April 8 when he was last seen at 201 Tavern & Grill where he works as a bartender. There was a large search effort in the community this past weekend.

Anoka police thanked all the volunteers who helped look for Stott.